'Extraordinary': EMS praise bystanders for helping pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police responded to the crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Erb Street West at Beverley Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics say the pedestrian is a preteen and was taken to Grand River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We received a call at about 4 o’clock [Thursday] afternoon for a young female that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street,” said Robert Crossan, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services deputy chief.

Crossan added five or six bystanders worked to keep the scene under control until paramedics arrived.

“They kept all the traffic away, they comforted this young female, they did some first aid, stopped the bleeding and kept her from moving,” Crossan said. “A couple of them were university age so early 20s and a couple more were 30s, 40s adults that had stopped their vehicles and really leapt into action.”

Erb Street West was closed in both directions before reopening later that evening.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

