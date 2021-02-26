An Edmonton woman won a $50,000 prize in a competition for female entrepreneurs.

"I am so thrilled to have been selected as the winner of The Forum’s Pitch for the Purse," Connie Stacey, owner of Growing Greener Innovations told CTV News Edmonton.

This year's event was held virtually and Stacey made a business pitch to a live audience of more than 1,850 people who would later vote for the best idea.

The event included appearances from several Canadian celebrities including Ryan Reynolds who offered encouragement to participants.

"Women are the backbone of everything that we all do," Reynolds said.

Stacey's idea won the top prize, with the two runner-ups each taking home $5,000.

"We are so proud of all of our finalists and are excited to see what is next for Connie Stacey," said Paulina Cameron, CEO of The Forum.

"She has an extraordinary vision and I’m confident will make an impressive mark on the business community," she added.

Stacey's company aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and end global energy poverty.

"It is an absolute honour and I’m excited to use this injection of capital to support our mission," said Stacey.

She was one of more than 450 applicants from across the country and said she's thankful for the opportunity and mentor ship she received throughout the competition.

"It has been such an amazing learning experience and I know my business will thrive as a result," she said.