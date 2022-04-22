'Extreme and catastrophic' wildfires expected in Arizona, New Mexico
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious winds in the Southwest after a brief reprieve allowed them to attack flames from the air for the first time in days as a half-dozen large wildfires continue to grow in Arizona and New Mexico.
