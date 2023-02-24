Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury, Timmins

Organizations in Greater Sudbury and Timmins that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing extreme cold alerts Friday as temperatures are expected to drop below –20°C with the wind chill overnight.

Sudbury's alert is in effect until noon Saturday, the Homelessness Network of Sudbury said in a news release.

"People on the street will be encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and services. Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these services," the organization said.

An overnight warming station will be setup at city hall in Timmins from 9 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., the city said in a news release.

SERVICES IN GREATER SUDBURY

SERVICES IN TIMMINS

Living Space emergency shelter at 316 Spruce St. South.

705 Risktakers RT Bus (formerly the Yo Mobile) will be set up as a temporary warming station at City Hall at 220 Algonquin Blvd E,overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

"If you know of someone in need of shelter, please contact 705-531-7233 for assistance," officials with Living Space said, on their website.