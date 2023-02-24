Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury, Timmins
Organizations in Greater Sudbury and Timmins that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing extreme cold alerts Friday as temperatures are expected to drop below –20°C with the wind chill overnight.
Sudbury's alert is in effect until noon Saturday, the Homelessness Network of Sudbury said in a news release.
"People on the street will be encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and services. Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these services," the organization said.
An overnight warming station will be setup at city hall in Timmins from 9 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., the city said in a news release.
SERVICES IN GREATER SUDBURY
- Hotline 705-688-6975 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Warming centres at the Samaritan Centre at 344 Elgin St. and Sudbury Action Centre for Youth at 95 Pine St.
- Shelters: The Salvation Army Cedar Place for women and children at 261 Cedar Street, CMHA Off the Street emergency shelter at 200 Larch St. and Safe Harbour House at 288 Kingsmount Blvd., a low-barrier shelter for women and gender-diverse people operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society
- L'Association des Jeunes de la rue (community outreach program) will contact people on the street, transport them to warm spaces and be equipped with extra clothing, blankets and hot beverages.
SERVICES IN TIMMINS
- Living Space emergency shelter at 316 Spruce St. South.
- 705 Risktakers RT Bus (formerly the Yo Mobile) will be set up as a temporary warming station at City Hall at 220 Algonquin Blvd E,overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
"If you know of someone in need of shelter, please contact 705-531-7233 for assistance," officials with Living Space said, on their website.