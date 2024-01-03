Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury, Timmins

Organizations in Greater Sudbury and Timmins that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing extreme cold alerts Wednesday as temperatures are expected to drop below –20°C with the wind chill overnight.

“Exposure to extreme cold temperatures can cause serious and sometimes even life-threatening health problems, such as frostbite and hypothermia,” said Timmins officials.

“Protection from extreme cold conditions includes avoiding wind exposure, dressing in warm layers, and covering exposed skin.”

Sudbury's alert is in effect until noon Thursday, the Homelessness Network of Sudbury said in a news release.

"People on the street will be encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and services. Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these services," the organization said.

People in Timmins requiring emergency shelter can attend the location at 316 Spruce St. S., the city said in a news release.

SERVICES IN GREATER SUDBURY

Hotline 705-688-6975 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Warming centres will be open at the Samaritan Centre at 344 Elgin St. from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Grace Family Church at 426 Burton Ave. from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sudbury Action Centre for Youth at 95 Pine St. for those 16 to 24 years of age from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Shelters: The Salvation Army Cedar Place for women and children at 261 Cedar Street, CMHA Off the Street emergency shelter at 200 Larch St. and Safe Harbour House at 288 Kingsmount Blvd., a low-barrier shelter for women and gender-diverse people operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society

L'Association des Jeunes de la rue (community outreach program) will contact people on the street, transport them to warm spaces and will be equipped with extra clothing, blankets and hot beverages for those who choose not to access shelters.

SERVICES IN TIMMINS

Living Space emergency shelter at 316 Spruce St. S.

"If you know of someone in need of shelter, please contact 705-531-7233 for assistance," officials with Living Space said, on their website.