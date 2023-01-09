Extreme cold alerts issued in Sudbury, Timmins

Organizations in Sudbury and Timmins that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing an extreme cold alert Monday as temperatures are expected to drop below – 20 C with the wind chill overnight.

The alert is in effect until noon Tuesday, the Homelessness Network of Sudbury said in a news release.

"People on the street will be encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and services. Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these services," the organization said.

SERVICES IN GREATER SUDBURY

Hotline 705-688-6975 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Warming centres at the Samaritan Centre at 344 Elgin St. and Sudbury Action Centre for Youth at 95 Pine St.

Shelters: The Salvation Army Cedar Place for women and children at 261 Cedar Street, CMHA Off the Street emergency shelter at 200 Larch St. and Safe Harbour House at 288 Kingsmount Blvd., a low-barrier shelter for women and gender-diverse people

L'Association des Jeunes de la rue (community outreach program) will contact people on the street, transport them to warm spaces and be equipped with extra clothing, blankets and hot beverages.

SERVICES IN TIMMINS

Living Space emergency shelter at 316 Spruce St. South.

Outreach workers will connect with people sleeping outside through a street-level approach

"If you know of someone in need of shelter, please contact 705-531-7233 for assistance," the shelter said.