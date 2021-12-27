Extreme cold blankets Saskatchewan

Extreme cold warnings have been issued for most of Saskatchewan, with much of the southern parts of the province sitting below -40 on Monday.

Environment Canada said these temperatures will be sticking around long enough to ring in the New Year.

“There might be some moderation on New Year’s Day and getting milder after that, but just continue to expect extremely cold temperatures for the next several days," David Baggaley, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said.

Wind chill warnings of -35 to -45 are expected for Monday evening, with even cooler wind chill temperatures developing overnight dipping into the minus forties or even minus fifties according to Environment Canada.

“It’s quite unusual to be this cold even in the prairies in the middle of winter. It is a pretty big event, so don’t take it lightly at all,” Baggaley said.

The Canadian Red Cross said the ideal way to keep warm and safe is to stay home, but if you must venture out it’s important to be prepared.

Before you head out, make sure you know what the temperature is and have everything you need.

“Make sure you really are looking at what your hands, your feet, all the extremities need to keep you warm. Don’t go for fashion today,” Georgie Matharu, the senior manager of emergency management for the Canadian Red Cross said.

Matharu added being outside in this weather can be dangerous and could even result in you needing medical attention.

“Exposed skin can freeze in a matter of minutes and then prolonged exposure is really going to do damage,” she said.

The City of Regina is asking residents to call the Mobile Crisis Regina Helpline at 306-757-0127 if you see someone in need of help.

As part of the Cold Weather Strategy, the City’s frontline service providers are encouraged to take extra steps to support individuals they encounter who are in need of shelter during extreme cold, to ensure they have shelter for the night,” a City spokesperson said.

A list of shelters and support locations can be found on the Regina Survival Guide.

If you see an emergency where a person is unsafe, hurt or in danger, call 911 immediately.

If you’re heading out for long periods of time, Matharu said to ensure you have everything you need in case your car doesn’t start once you’re done and let someone know where you will be, for how long, and how to contact you.

With files from CTV Regina's Kaylyn Whibbs.