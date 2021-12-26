Extreme cold cancels Calgary Zoo's ZOOLIGHTS, closes many area ski hills

The frigid temperatures are taking a toll on the activities Calgarians and other Albertans can experience outdoors over the holidays.

On Sunday, the Calgary Zoo announced it would be cancelling its ZOOLIGHTS event for Dec. 26 and 27 because of the extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada.

Current conditions in Calgary are -28 C, but a wind chill will make it feel a lot more like -37 C, Environment Canada says.

Monday's temperatures are expected to be even colder, with -29 C for a high with a wind chill making it feel closer to -41 C.

Calgary Zoo officials say anyone who purchased ZOOLIGHTS tickets will be able to use them on Jan. 8 instead, when temperatures are expected to be back up to seasonal.

The zoo is still open for daytime visitors, officials say.

Anyone with questions about their ZOOLIGHTS booking can contact guest relations at 403-232-9300.

By Sunday afternoon, WinSport made the decision regarding recreation at the ski and snowboard hills at Canada Olympic Park. Officials said both areas would be closed to guests on Monday "due to forecasted frigid temperatures."

"Based on the current forecast, we anticipate re-opening the hill to guests on Tuesday," WinSport said in a statement. "The Servus Tube Park will be closed through Wednesday with a tentative re-opening date of Thursday (weather dependent)."

Visitors are encouraged to check WinSport's website for further information.

NO SKIING IN THE MOUNTAINS

Meanwhile, anyone out in the mountains will have to hunker down indoors for the time being because of the extremely cold weather.

Nakiska Ski Area issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying the ski hills at the resort are closed under further notice.

Sunshine Village also had a similar determination about the weather.

RESORT CLOSED TODAY:

Due to extreme cold temperatures the resort will be closed today, Sunday, December 26.

Environment Canada says the extremely cold weather in southern Alberta is expected to break later this week, but northern regions could see no relief until possibly next weekend.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," the agency said.

"Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada."

ZOOLIGHTS will hopefully resume on December 28, 2021, weather dependent.



**The zoo remains open for daytime visits. We open daily at 9am and the last entry for day admission is 2:30pm**