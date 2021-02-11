School bus service throughout Regina and other Saskatchewan communities has been cancelled for the third time this week, due to extreme wind chills.

With wind chills dropping below -40 degrees again, both Regina Public and Catholic School Division schools have cancelled buses on Thursday morning.

The Prairie Valley School Division has also closed all buses in the Regina and Indian Head weather tower area. The bus cancellation affects schools in Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Lumsden, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina Beach, White City, Balcarres, Cupar, Fort Qu’Appelle, Kelliher, Lemberg, Lipton, Neudorf, Southey, Indian Head, McLean, Montmartre, Qu’Appelle, Sedley, Vibank and Wolseley.

Schools remain open. The divisions ask that parents report absences to schools, to make sure students are accounted for and safe.