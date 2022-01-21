Bitterly cold arctic air grips Simcoe Muskoka, wind chills hit -42C
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
The cold snap continues into the weekend in Simcoe Muskoka, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency says that bitterly cold arctic air will linger through the region Friday morning, where wind chill values could make it feel like -35C in some areas.
Up north in Muskoka, wind chill values could plummet as low as -42C.
Environment Canada says to bundle up, as frostbite can develop on the skin in minutes during these conditions.
While it may be another bitterly cold winter's day, some sunshine will provide a bit of reprieve as the day progresses.
By the afternoon, some sunshine is expected to peek through the clouds, feeling closer to -16C with the wind chill
