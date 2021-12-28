Extreme cold, crew shortages combine for flight delays, cancellations in Sask.

Frigid conditions in Saskatchewan combined with a major travel spike over the holidays and crew shortages proved troublesome for travellers at Saskatchewan airports on Tuesday.

Several flights arriving and departing from the Regina and Saskatoon airports faced either delays or cancellations throughout Tuesday, including a Regina to Calgary flight that was supposed to be the first step of Line Christensen's long journey home.

"Looking at the time, even with the time difference it’s just not going to be able to work out for me," Christensen said after the flight's cancellation. "It’s frustrating.”

The exchange student from Denmark has spent the last six months in Saskatchewan at a farm near Willowbrook and is now trying to get back to Europe. But the Calgary flight's cancellation threw off her plans for the longest flight of her trip.

"There’s only one flight a day from Calgary to Amsterdam and it’s not looking like I’m going to make it this afternoon," Christensen said.

Faced with similar problems were Kaylee Boone and Madison Read, who have been trying to fly home to Victoria since Monday.

"It’s a little weird, just because I don’t know when we’re going to go back to Victoria but it’s okay for now. We’ve got dogs and family, so it could be so much worse," Boone said.

“I’m a glass half full type guy," said Brian Swainsbury, who is also trying to get back to BC. "I know some people are a little stressed. One lady was flying to Nashville, some to the states. I think it’s a little more tricky for them.”

Air Canada and WestJet both said extreme cold weather means slower moving equipment, along with the necessity for increased safety measures like de-icing.

For Christensen, it's a final send-off from the harshest conditions a Saskatchewan winter has to offer.

“The winter has been so calm and collected, now that cold weather is just giving me the cold shoulder on my last day I guess," she said.