Extreme cold, dangerous driving conditions prompt closures of Manitoba schools
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Some schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.
The following schools are closed on Feb. 22, 2022:
- Southwest Horizon School Division: Schools and division buildings are closed. Staff are assigned to work from home;
- Fort La Bosse School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Brandon School Division: Buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed.
These closures come as Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for many parts of the province.
According to the weather agency, a bitterly cold arctic air mass is bringing wind chill values of -45 to northern Manitoba on Tuesday morning, and -40 to -45 to southern Manitoba. Temperatures will somewhat moderate during the afternoon, but the extreme wind chills will return during the evening.
