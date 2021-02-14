Most of the extreme cold warnings across Alberta have lifted, but extreme wind chills for some parts of the province may extend into Tuesday morning.

The warm up begins Monday with slight improvement as daytime temperatures stay in the minus teens. Significant warming after that with daytime highs steadily getting closer to 0°C by the end of the week. Periods of sun and cloud through the new week with a chance of light snow Tuesday night.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Partly cloudy

Overnight: -27°C, wind chill near -36

Monday:

Sun and cloud

Daytime high: -16°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -21°C

Tuesday:

Becoming cloudy

Daytime high: -5°C

Overnight: Chance of light snow, -12°C

Wednesday:

Sunny morning, become cloudy in the afternoon

Daytime high: -3°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, clearing after midnight, -14°C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -13°C

Friday: