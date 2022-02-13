Extreme cold grips Ottawa for another night

Bundle up if you are heading outside, as extreme cold temperatures grip the capital.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with the wind chill making it feel like -35 degrees.

The forecast calls for a few clouds overnight. Low -24C.

Sunshine continues on Monday with a high of -13C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of 0C. Environment Canada says Ottawa will see rain and/or snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of a year are a high of -4C and a low of -13C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health