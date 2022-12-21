Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos
An extreme cold is settling over parts of British Columbia's Lower Mainland on the heels of heavy snow that grounded flights, jammed roads and delayed ferries.
Environment Canada warns that bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds could make it feel between -20 C and -30 C in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
It says the cold mass carried by an arctic front is expected to hang around through Thursday.
Vancouver's airport says the winter weather caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday, with only a small number departing by the afternoon while other flights continue to be affected by delays and cancellations.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel and BC Ferries cancelled sailings on many routes, but most sailings were on schedule early Wednesday.
Extreme cold has gripped much of Western and Central Canada, with weather warnings in effect for most of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.
