Extreme cold leads to bursting pipes at Delta Hotel, Regina city hall
It was a drenched scene at the Delta Hotel in downtown Regina Sunday morning.
Water could be seen running from the ceiling across the hotel’s main lobby area.
large buckets decorated the walkways surrounding the hotel's main entrance as staff attempted to contain the water.
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) attended the scene and assisted with cleanup at the Delta, located at 1919 Saskatchewan Drive.
Additionally, city administration reported Sunday night that a pipe burst at Regina’s city hall due to the extreme cold.
As a result, city Hall will be closed to all staff and residents on Monday according to the city.
The burst pipes come as frigid winter conditions continue across Regina – with the average temperature hovering around -30 for the majority of Sunday according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
