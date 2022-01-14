Extreme cold lingers over Simcoe Muskoka and the GTA

Frigid temperatures will linger in parts of Simcoe Muskoka, down south towards Toronto this weekend.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe Muskoka and the Greater Toronto Area, according to Environment Canada.

Wind chill values are expected to feel like -35C in parts of Simcoe County, which will persist through much of Friday.

In Muskoka, the weather agency says that by Saturday morning, temperatures will plummet to a bone-chilling -30C, with winds making it feel closer to -40C.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada advises. People are encouraged to bundle up if heading outside, as frostbite can develop quickly in extremely cold conditions.

Watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Pet owners are also encouraged to bring furry family members inside due to the cold conditions.

Overnight warming centres have opened up across Simcoe County and Muskoka in anticipation of the dip in temperatures.

The Barrie Transit terminal will remain open as a warming centre Friday and Saturday for anyone needing to get out of the cold. Collingwood will have a warming centre open at the public library during the day on Saturday until 5 p.m.

In Muskoka, warming centres are available upon request by calling 705-765-3156.