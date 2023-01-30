iHeartRadio

Extreme cold prompts school, bus cancellations in Manitoba


An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

As much of Manitoba experiences extreme wind chill values on Monday, some Manitoba schools and buses are cancelled.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings across the province, saying that temperatures in the -30s combined with winds are causing wind chill values between -40- and -50.

Due to this cold weather, the following closures and cancellations are in place for Jan. 30, 2023:

  • Hanover School Division – All schools are closed to students. Remote learning will be offered, with teachers providing further instruction.
  • Rolling River School Division – Buses are cancelled, but schools are open. High school exam schedules will be impacted and each school will communicate changes as soon as possible.
12