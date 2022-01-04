Extreme cold returns for Calgary

UPDATE: Very little to add today. This forecast is pretty staunch in its output. The colder snap is likely to push us to the weekend, though the extreme cold warnings are likely to drop off for the Calgary area Thursday morning.

If this forecast holds, the extreme cold warnings should stay gone for a bit, too!

Alright, welcome back to our articles! Let’s see here…

EXTREME COLD WARNING from Environment Canada: https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/Jk7hlypcAz

Right. This again.

Would it help if I said that an actual, proper end was in sight this time? When I looked into long-range forecasts before stepping away through the weekend, it showed a pretty strong what-you-see-is-what-you-get pattern: A weekend off from the bone-chilling stuff, then a swing back to extreme cold. When I look further beyond what this five-day has in store, I once again see that warm-up, but, this time, it's not just the result of a little west wind swinging through – the jet is repositioning over us for a time. That's to say, we'll get a curtain of air to keep the chilly stuff at bay for a while.

Before that, the same reminders exist. Another few days of enduring temperatures that we would rather leave in 2021. On the bright side, we'll start to see that clear out by Friday.

There’s a shot today and again tomorrow of some light flurries, with heavier pockets of cloud through the day and overnight today than what's expected for the rest of the week. As a rare additive, here, I’ll include the sixth and seventh day highs in the forecast below… not that I put a ton of stock in it; more to apply a realistic sense of what’s to come, as model forecasts often go a little off the rails by then.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: some cloud, low -30 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -26 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -31 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of aft. flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: some cloudy, low -28 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, late flurries

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -24 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -22 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -9 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -14

Monday

High 0 C

Virginia takes the pic of the day with this seemingly computer-generated layer of hoarfrost on a chilly dog-walk west of Cochrane!

<Virginia>

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!