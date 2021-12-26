Extreme cold shutters Edmonton and area skill hills

The deep freeze prompted ski hills in Edmonton and across the province to temporarily close on Boxing Day until temperatures return to seasonal averages.

All skill hills in the city, including Sunridge, the Edmonton Ski Club, Snow Valley, and Rabbit Hill, announced closures due to the extreme cold.

The entire province was placed under an extreme cold warning by Environment Canada Sunday morning, as extreme wind chill values between minus 40 and 50 degrees Celsius are forecasted.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia," the weather warning read.

"Cover-up," Environment Canada added. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Most ski facilities plan to reopen on Wednesday when the cold spell is expected to ease, with Environment Canada predicting a high of minus 21.

"Thanks for your cooperation and understanding," Snow Valley said in a statement. "We will see you on the slopes soon!"

MOUNTAIN SKIING CLOSED

Those who planned to ski in the mountains over the holiday break will have to wait indoors until the frigid weather breaks as hills announced closures.

"The alpine forecast is calling for temperatures to rise on Monday, and we will reopen as soon as temperatures allow," said Marmot Basin in a statement.

Sunshine and Nakiska Ski Area said their resorts and ski amenities are closed until further notice due to the cold temperatures and wind chill values.

Unfortunately, due to extreme cold, the resort will remain closed today. We are looking forward to welcoming you all back to our freeride terrain once temperatures improve! Happy holidays!