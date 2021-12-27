Extreme cold snap continues, temperatures moderate slightly

Temperatures on the rise Monday night with morning temperatures reaching the minus mid-20s, and feeling like the -30s with the wind. Cloud cover returns Tuesday morning with light snow along the foothills spreading southeast to the U.S. border before tapering off Tuesday evening. Daytime highs are slightly warmer Tuesday across central and southern Alberta but still remain within extreme cold warning criteria. Warmer weather in sight for New Year’s Day.

Here’s the five day:

Tuesday:

· Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon flurries

· Daytime high: -16 C, wind chill -26

· Overnight: Chance of evening flurries, -27 C, wind chill -36

Wednesday:

· Mostly sunny

· Daytime high: -20 C

· Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy, -23 C

Thursday:

· Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

· Daytime high: -15 C

· Overnight: Clearing, -24 C

Friday:

· Mostly sunny

· Daytime high: -14 C

· Overnight: Clearing, -22 C

Saturday:

· Becoming cloudy later in the day

· Daytime high: -7 C

· Overnight: Partly cloudy, -5 C