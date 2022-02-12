Extreme cold temperatures grip Ottawa

Frigid cold temperatures will grip the capital for the rest of the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa, saying the wind chill will make it feel like -35 degrees overnight.

"Minimum low temperatures near minus 30 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 35 are expected tonight into early Sunday morning," Environment Canada said in a statement.



"These wind chill values will moderate through the day Sunday but are likely to drop to near minus 35 again Sunday night into early Monday morning."

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a Frostbite Warning for Ottawa.

We are issuing a Frostbite Warning for February 12th until further notice.

The extreme cold warning comes after the temperature dropped 14 degrees in five hours on Saturday.

The temperature at the Ottawa Airport was 2 C at 8 a.m., by 1 p.m., it had dropped to -12 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night with a low of -24 C. With the wind chill, it will feel like -32.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of -14 C.

Sunny conditions are forecast to continue Monday and Tuesday. Monday's forecast high is minus 11 C and Tuesday's is -7 C.

Clouds, periods of snow, and a high of 0 C are in the outlook for Wednesday.

The typical average high for this time of year is around minus 4 C, while the average low is around minus 14 C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health