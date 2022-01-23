Extreme cold temperatures return to Ottawa

Ottawa residents are being urged to bundle up if going outside Sunday night and Monday morning, as extreme cold temperatures once again grip the capital.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning, the fourth extreme cold warning for the national capital region this month.

The temperature will drop to -28C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 37.

"A period of very cold wind chills is expected," said the weather agency on Sunday afternoon, adding the extreme cold will last tonight into Monday morning.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a frostbite warning, saying exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes.

The extreme cold warning is also in effect for Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake, and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry's Bay.

The wind chill will make it feel like -35 to -38 degrees.

Ottawa forecast

The forecast calls for a clear night in Ottawa, with a low of -28C.

Monday will start with sunny skies, then a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a few flurries. High -14C.

Flurries are expected Monday night. Amount 2 cm. Low -16C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8C.

The outlook for Wednesday is mainly sunny with a high of -20C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of –6C and a low of -16C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health