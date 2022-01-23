Extreme cold temperatures set to return to Ottawa

Extreme cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa tonight, as a very cold January continues in the capital.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning, the fourth extreme cold warning for the national capital region this month.

"A period of very cold wind chills is expected," said the weather agency on Sunday morning, adding the extreme cold will last tonight into Monday morning.

The forecast calls for a low of -28C Sunday, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 38.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday. High -12C.

Clear tonight. Low -28C.

Monday will start with increasing cloudiness and a chance of flurries. A few flurries beginning in the afternoon. High -11C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -9C.

The outlook for Wednesday is mainly sunny with a high of -17C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of –6C and a low of -16C.

Frostbite Advisory

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing when you go outside.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health