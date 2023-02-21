Extreme cold to blanket parts of Manitoba for several days

For those in north and central Manitoba who are hoping to get a reprieve from the freezing cold, it will likely be another few days until that relief comes.

As of Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) extreme cold warnings remain in place for a number of communities, including Churchill and Norway House.

For the more northern communities, such as Brochet, Thompson, and Leaf Rapids, ECCC forecasts wind chills between -45 and -50 over the next several days.

In the more southern communities of Little Grand Rapids and Poplar River, residents can expect a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills,” according to ECCC. The weather agency said cold temperatures combined with winds will bring the wind chill near -40 over the next several night.

Everyone is at risk when it comes to cold, including pets. Those who are most at risk are kids, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside, and those who don’t have a proper shelter.

Manitobans are advised to look out for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.

To stay safe, it’s best to dress warmly and cover up, as frostbite can develop quickly on exposed skin.