Extreme cold warning called for Calgary and much of Alberta

Frigid temperatures have prompted an extreme cold warning for Calgary and the majority of Alberta on Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert at about 4 a.m. because of "extremely cold wind chill values" expected throughout the morning.

Those conditions are expected to dissipate by the afternoon, but the agency says the cold will return Friday evening in a number of regions.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," ECCC said in the online advisory. "Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

CTV Calgary weather specialist Ryan Harding says the wind chill is expected to drop once the wind speed falls below five km/h.

There will be some relief from the cold on the weekend, he says.

"We've got some winds coming from the west, 35 km/h, warming to -6 C then Sunday -1 C," Harding said.

"Monday and Tuesday are back into cold wind chills. Wednesday and Thursday – chinooks with positive temps."

He says the coldest temperatures in the Alberta region were Calgary at -31 C and Red Deer at -42, but Brooks, Alta., was the worst at -43 C.

ECCC says extreme cold warnings are called when "very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health" including conditions directly related to the cold such as frostbite and hypothermia.

It suggests anyone going outside should dress warmly and wear several layers that you can remove in case you become too warm.