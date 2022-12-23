iHeartRadio

Extreme cold warning for Calgary cancelled


Environment Canada ended an extreme cold warning for Calgary Friday afternoon.

The warning was cancelled at 2:13 p.m., as the temperature rose to -19.

The wind chill at 2 p.m. was -28 and the low for Friday night is -22.

The temperature is expected to rise overnight, with a forecast high of 0 for Saturday, and 2 on Christmas day.

