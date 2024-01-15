Extreme cold warning in effect for London and surrounding areas

Southern Ontario is under several extreme cold warnings for Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Areas in southwest Ontario including London, Hamilton and Windsor are set to deal with extreme cold temperatures with wind chill values that could dip to minus -30 Celsius.

Local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimeters are expected in other areas including Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk and risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses.

IN PICTURES: Winter Weather Snapshots from Around the Region

"We are tracking a couple of weak fronts that will move through the area, generating some light snowfall Thursday into Friday with daytime highs of minus 8 and minus 7 C," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "We'll hold on to the bitterly cold temperatures until we get to Monday, back into a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2 C."

Lake-effect snow showers are winding down, but the winds will continue to cause blowing snow and low visibility at times in midwestern Ontario Monday night.

— With files from The Canadian Press

ROAD CONDITIONS

Middlesex OPP have reopened a lane of Highway 402 near Olde Drive in the Strathroy area after a single-vehicle crash.

No injuries were reported but police are asking drivers to slow down and leave enough space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

OPP in Elgin County have closed Highway 401 eastbound between Communications Road and Bloomfield Road for a transport rollover.

No injuries were reported and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Numerous vehicles have also been reported in the ditch in both the east and westbound lanes of the 401 between Windsor and Chatham. Drivers are also reminded to watch for emergency and tow crews assisting motorists.

Police are also issuing a warning to drivers about driving in closed roads.

Over the weekend, nine motorists in Bruce County were charged for Drive on a Closed Road, which carries a roadside fine of $110 and three demerit points.

On January 15, 2024, efforts to re-open Highway 21 were underway when members of the South Bruce OPP stopped and charged, three more motorists for Drive on a Closed Road.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.