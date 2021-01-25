Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of Manitoba on Monday, Jan. 25.

According to the weather agency, Manitobans should expect a period of “very cold wind chills.”

Environment Canada said an Arctic ridge of high pressure is bringing “frigid” temperatures to parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

This means the province will see temperatures in the minus thirties, as well as winds of 10 to 15 km/h. The weather agency added that this will create extremely cold windchills of -40 or even colder.

Environment Canada noted that temperatures are expected to moderate slightly on Monday morning, but the extreme cold will come back to some areas on Monday evening into Tuesday.

The following areas in Manitoba are under an extreme cold warning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern;

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki;

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis;

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake;

Grand Rapids, Waterhen;

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park;

Poplar River;

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands;

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone;

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest; and

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Environment Canada notes that extremely cold weather puts everyone at risk, however, risks are greater for young kids, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outdoors and those without proper shelter.

It recommends that people cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

The weather agency added that if the weather is too cold for people to be outside, then it’s also too cold for pets.

CLOSURES

The Swan Valley School Division said buses are cancelled for Jan. 25, however schools are open.

