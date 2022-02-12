Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo Region, much of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and surrounding areas.

The national weather agency warns the wind chill value could reach around -30 C in the region Monday morning.

The warning was issued on Saturday and continued for the surrounding area through most of Sunday.

An extreme cold warning is also in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Environment Canada asks anyone outdoors to monitor for cold related symptoms including:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Muscle pain and weakness

Numbness

Colour change of fingers and toes

Pet owners are asked to keep their pets indoors if conditions are considered too cold to go outside themselves.