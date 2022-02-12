Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern Ontario
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
The national weather agency warns low temperatures could reach -25 C in Waterloo-Wellington, with wind chill values dipping to -30 by Saturday evening.
Wind chill values are forecasted to moderate by Sunday afternoon before likely dropping to near -30 once again Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.
Environment Canada asks anyone outdoors to monitor for cold related symptoms including:
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Muscle pain and weakness
- Numbness
- Colour change of fingers and toes
Pet owners are asked to keep their pets indoors if conditions are considered too cold to go outside themselves.
