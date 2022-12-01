Extreme Cold warning issued for Saskatoon region

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the City of Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Extreme wind chill values near -40 C are expected Thursday night, a news release from the weather service said.

The temperature is expected to improve during the day on Friday but may drop Friday night, according to ECCC.

They’ve reminded everyone to dress in warm layers, with a wind resistant outer layer.

ECCC also said that, given the cold weather, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes; pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming,” the release said.

They also remind pet owners to keep their animals indoors during extremely cold weather.

Extreme cold weather warnings are issued when there is an elevated risk for frostbite and hypothermia.