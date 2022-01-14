iHeartRadio

Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington

A skater's breath trails behind him as he skates on the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 as an extreme cold warning is in affect, with morning temperatures at -28C, feeling like -38C with the wind chill. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)

With wind chill values near -30 degrees Celsius expected to develop overnight, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the following areas:

  • Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County
  • Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo
  • Mount Forest - Arthur - Northern Wellington County

Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly through the day Friday reaching their icy peak overnight.

A reprieve from extreme cold conditions is expected to begin Saturday morning.

Saturday's daytime high in Kitchener is set to be -14 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -29 C in the morning and -22 C in the afternoon.

Waterloo Region heating centre locations and hours are listed here.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

The public is advised to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin and wear a wind resistant outer layer if venturing outside.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada said.

