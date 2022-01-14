Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington
With wind chill values near -30 degrees Celsius expected to develop overnight, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the following areas:
- Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo
- Mount Forest - Arthur - Northern Wellington County
Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly through the day Friday reaching their icy peak overnight.
A reprieve from extreme cold conditions is expected to begin Saturday morning.
Saturday's daytime high in Kitchener is set to be -14 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -29 C in the morning and -22 C in the afternoon.
Waterloo Region heating centre locations and hours are listed here.
"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.
The public is advised to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin and wear a wind resistant outer layer if venturing outside.
Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada said.
