Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington

With wind chill values near -30 degrees Celsius expected to develop overnight, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the following areas:

Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County

Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest - Arthur - Northern Wellington County

Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly through the day Friday reaching their icy peak overnight.

A reprieve from extreme cold conditions is expected to begin Saturday morning.

Saturday's daytime high in Kitchener is set to be -14 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -29 C in the morning and -22 C in the afternoon.

Waterloo Region heating centre locations and hours are listed here.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

The public is advised to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin and wear a wind resistant outer layer if venturing outside.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada said.