Extreme cold warning will persist in Calgary through Friday morning

In the six o’clock edition of this writing, Calgary was run right against the same margins we chatted about yesterday; our wind chill is firmly seated at -36, with an extreme cold warning denoting an even more significant drop overnight tonight and into Friday morning which could see us get below a wind chill value of -40.

This all to say that yes, we did indeed get to the extreme cold warning as called yesterday.

The positive element (not the temperature, in this case) is that we’re going to be in for a good deal of sunshine in the coming days; this cold is clearing out the majority of cloud beyond today.

The air is so cold that whatever moisture can be found is crystallizing; this lends itself to a slight reduction in visibility this morning.

Scattered flurries today are a continued by-product of this cold wave, which wraps up, in a sense, today; by tomorrow, conditions will improve.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: clear, low -31 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

