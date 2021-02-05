The weekend is nearly here and our steady decline into the deep freeze is nearly complete. Extreme wind chill values plunging into the minus-forties are expected today.

Tonight things cool off even more as the widespread chill pushes further south from the Arctic.

By Saturday night overnight air temperatures fall to the brink of -40. Beware the cold, and the many dangers it presents.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -24

Evening: -24

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -36

Afternoon High: -28

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -38

Afternoon High: -29