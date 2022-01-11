Extreme cold warnings across northeastern Ont., -40 C with wind chill

Extreme cold has settled across northeastern Ontario with temperatures reaching -40 C with the wind chill Tuesday morning prompting weather warnings.

Environment Canada said "minimum temperatures between -29 C and -32 C" will feel even colder once the wind chill factor is added.

The extreme cold stretches from the French River to the James Bay coast, and Hornepayne to the Quebec border. Fort Severn and Peawanuk in the Far North will reach nearly -45 C Tuesday night with the wind chill and last overnight.

There is a higher risk of frostbite and hypothermia in very cold weather.

Dressing in warm layers with a wind-resistant outer layer is recommended.

"Synthetic and wool fabrics provide good insulation," Environment Canada said.

It is so cold that boiled water will freeze almost instantly outside.

Sudbury morning show hosts at CTV News' sister radio station Pure Country, Josh Corbett and Bryan Cooper, tested the physics experiment around 6 a.m. Tuesday outside the downtown building.

In the video, both men swung a kettle full of boiling water in the air and clouds of white, snow-like mist came out.