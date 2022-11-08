Extreme cold warnings activated south, east of Edmonton

It's about to get a lot colder overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures in the city of Edmonton will drop into the -20s and outlying regions will be near -30 C Wednesday morning.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for areas south and east of the city. That warning includes regions all the way east to the Saskatchewan border and south through Red Deer and Drumheller.

With temperatures near -30 Wednesday morning, even a relatively light wind of 10-15 km/h will produce wind chills near -40.

Wind chills in that range can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

There's also a high risk of hypothermia for anyone spending extended periods of time outside without adequate clothing or shelter.

You can minimize your risk by dressing in layers of warm clothing with a wind-resistant outer layer, limit your amount of time outdoors and keep active.

Here are the forecast morning low temperatures for Alberta. Some spots could set record lows, although Edmonton's record low of -27 C from Nov. 9, 1924, is probably safe.

Remember: The morning low temperatures will likely be hit around 7-8 a.m.