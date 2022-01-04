Extreme cold warnings blanket Alberta, -40 wind chill in Calgary

Most Albertans are once again under the grip of an extreme cold warning.

In Calgary, people awoke Tuesday to what felt like -42 with consideration for wind.

Northern areas of the province, including High Level and Fort McMurray, saw temperatures dip as low as -48 with wind chill early Tuesday morning.

The extreme cold not only poses serious health concerns, but hundreds of Calgarians have had to deal with water-related issues as well.

There are currently six active water main issues that have left more than 100 people without proper running water.

Water services crews are tending to those water main breaks, but the frigid temperature isn't helping and there are expected to be additional breaks in the coming days.

People are urged to take preventive steps to avoid having pipes burst in homes and apartment buildings.

Keeping windows closed and checking on the state of your building's furnace is vital in preventing any damage brought on by frozen pipes.

Anyone living in an older home with known insulation issues is encouraged to leave taps running at a slow drip to keep things flowing.

Vehicles are also struggling to fire up and stay running in the brutal cold.

According to the Alberta Motor Association, wait times for services are notably higher than average.

As of Tuesday morning, anyone needing a tow faces an estimated 28-hour wait while battery boosts, lockouts, flat tires and fuel delivery waits are expected to exceed four hours.