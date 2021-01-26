It's another bone-chilling start to the day with wind chills well into the minus-forties.
There's expected to be more cloud coverage Tuesday, with a slight warm-up coming later in the day. However, increased winds will likely leave us with similarly cold wind chill values.
Ideally we’ll be in a far better place temperature-wise by late afternoon Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -21
Evening: -22
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -16
Thursday –Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -11