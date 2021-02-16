The worst of this cold snap is behind us, but it is still unseasonably cold. As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, wind chill-aided conditions made it feel like -38 in the Bridge City.

We'll see more cloud coverage build today, with the gradual warm up pushing us towards what’s expected to be a very mild weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -16

Evening: -18

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -15