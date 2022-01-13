Extreme cold warnings return to northern Ontario

A deep freeze is returning to most of northern Ontario Thursday as the wind chill will drop temperatures to nearly – 45 C in some places.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings throughout the region as "bitterly cold arctic air will begin to flood across the area" Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise a bit during the day over the next couple of days, but drop drastically in the evenings on Thursday and Friday, and will continue into Saturday morning.

"Minimum temperatures near or below – 30 C combined with moderate winds will bring wind chill values near – 40 C," Environment Canada said in several weather alerts in the north.

"Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."

It is recommended that individuals dress in warm layers and cover up to prevent frostbite while outside.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," Environment Canada said.