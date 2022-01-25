Extreme cold weather alert continues in Toronto as temperature could drop to -30 with wind chill

An extreme cold weather alert continues in the City of Toronto for a ninth straight day as the wind chill is expected to feel like -30 overnight and into Wednesday.

The alert has been in effect since Jan. 17.

An extreme cold weather alert is issued when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 or colder.

Today’s high is -7 C but with the wind chill it will feel like -18 this morning and -12 this afternoon. There’s also a 40 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day.

Tonight, the low is expected to drop to -22 C and will feel like -30 with the wind chill overnight. The national weather agency warns these temperatures pose a risk for frostbite.

The frigid temperatures are set to continue on Wednesday but taper off on Thursday with a high of -4 C.

Four warming centres continue to be open for vulnerable residents in the city and are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Last year, the city had a total of nine extreme cold weather alerts.