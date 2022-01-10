Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for the city of Toronto today as temperatures plummet this morning.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of -6 C in Toronto today but the temperature will feel closer to -20 this morning when factoring in the wind chill.
Slightly warmer weather will surface during the day on Monday but frigid temperatures will return tonight.
Overnight, the national weather agency says the temperature will drop to -16 C, feeling closer to -25 with the wind chill.
Warming centres will open across the city today in response to the extreme cold weather alert, which was issued by the city’s medical officer of health on Monday morning.
