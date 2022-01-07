Extreme cold weather alert issued in Toronto
The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert in anticipation of chilly weather conditions in the next 24 hours.
Today’s high is set to be -6C but will feel like -17 this morning and -10 this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.
As a result of the alert, the city is opening its warming centres for those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness.
The centres offer a warm indoor place to rest and access snacks and washroom facilities.
Warming centres will open at 7 p.m. today and remain open until at least noon tomorrow or whenever the alert is over.
The city says the extreme cold weather alert will stay in effect until further notice.
Whenever an extreme cold weather alert is issued, residents are encouraged to visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing difficulties related to the weather.
