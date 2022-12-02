Extreme cold weather breaks dozens of records across Alberta
A prolonged cold spell throughout Alberta has led to a whopping 36 new weather records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low in communities throughout the province.
Of the places that broke records, both Hendrickson Creek and Mildred Lake had the coldest daytime highs, a bitter -22.9 C.
Hendrickson Creek also saw the coldest overnight low, dropping to a frigid -39.7 C.
NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST DAYTIME HIGH
The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Nov. 30:
Breton
- New record of -16.9 C
- Old record of -15.2 C set in 2014
- Records have been kept since 1939
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of -22.9 C
- Old record of -17.6 C set in 2012
- Records have been kept since 1995
Highvale
- New record of -16.9 C
- Old record of -14 C set in 1985
- Records have been kept since 1977
Mildred Lake
- New record of -22.9 C
- Old record of -21.6 C set in 1980
- Records have been kept since 1965
Red Earth Creek
- New record of -22.3 C
- Old record of -18.4 C set in 2014
- Records have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of -18.4 C
- Old record of -13.7 C set in 2014
- Records have been kept since 1993
The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Dec. 1:
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of -18.8
- Old Record of -17.8 set in 1964
- Records have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of -21 C
- Old record of -18 C set in 1990
- Records have been kept since 1939
Highvale
- New record of -21.8 C
- Old record of -20 C set in 1980
- Records have been kept since 1977
Red Earth Creek
- New record of -21.3 C
- Old record of -18 C set in 1994
- Records have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of -20.3 C
- Old record of -15.4 C set in 2007
- Records have been kept since 1993
NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST OVERNIGHT LOW
The following areas set a new overnight low temperature record on Dec. 1, 2022:
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of -32.1 C
- Old record of -29 C set in 1980
- Records have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of -32.2 C
- Old record of -28 C set in 1990
- Records have been kept since 1939
Camrose
- New record of -31.8 C
- Old record of -30.5 C set in 1985
- Records have been kept since 1921
Coronation
- New record of -31 C
- Old record of -30.4 C set in 1980
- Record have been kept since 1912
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of -39.7 C
- Old record of -30.4 C set in 2007
- Records have been kept since 1995
Highvale
- New record of -30.1 C
- Old record of -27 C set in 1985
- Records have been kept since 1977
Lloydminster
- New record of -29.9 C
- Old record of -29.4 C set in 1961
- Records have been kept since 1952
Red Earth Creek
- New record of -33.2
- Old record of -30.7 set in 2006
- Records have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of -29.7 C
- Old record of -24.9 C set in 2014
- Records have been kept since 1993
Wainwright
- New record of -32.4 C
- Old record of -30 C set in 1990
- Records have been kept since 1966
The following areas will have set a overnight low temperature record for Dec. 2:
Milk River
- New record of -28.3 C
- Old record of -21.4 C, set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of -31.6 C
- Old record of -27.3 C, set in 2007
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright
- New record of -34.3 C
- Old record of -30.8 C, set in 2006
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Coronation
- New record of -32.4 C
- Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Drumheller
- New record of -36.8 C
- Old record of -31.0 C, set in 1985
- Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Highvale
- New record of -32.2 C
- Old record of -29.0 C, set in 1985
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of -32.4 C
- Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Pincher Creek
- New record of -31.3 C
- Old record of -30.6 C, set in 1950
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Banff Area
- New record of -32.5 C
- Old record of -31.7 C, set in 1919
- Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Lloydminster
- New record of -31.4 C
- Old record of -31.1 C set in 1961
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Rocky Mountain House
- New record of -34.6 C
- Old record of -33.9 C set in 1970
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Crowsnest
- New record of -31.6 C,
- Old record of -31 C, set in 1985
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Breton
- New record of -33.9 C
- Old record of -26.7 C, set in 1975
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of -34.1 C
- Old record of -32.5 C, set in 2007
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Nordegg
- New record of -35.4 C
- Old record of -34.4 C, set in 1970
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915