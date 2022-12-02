iHeartRadio

Extreme cold weather breaks dozens of records across Alberta


A stock photo of a woman walking with her dog in a cold, snowy area. (Pexels/yankrukov)

A prolonged cold spell throughout Alberta has led to a whopping 36 new weather records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low in communities throughout the province.

Of the places that broke records, both Hendrickson Creek and Mildred Lake had the coldest daytime highs, a bitter -22.9 C.

Hendrickson Creek also saw the coldest overnight low, dropping to a frigid -39.7 C.

NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST DAYTIME HIGH

The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Nov. 30:

Breton

  • New record of -16.9 C
  • Old record of -15.2 C set in 2014
  • Records have been kept since 1939

Hendrickson Creek

  • New record of -22.9 C
  • Old record of -17.6 C set in 2012
  • Records have been kept since 1995

Highvale

  • New record of -16.9 C
  • Old record of -14 C set in 1985
  • Records have been kept since 1977

Mildred Lake

  • New record of -22.9 C
  • Old record of -21.6 C set in 1980
  • Records have been kept since 1965

Red Earth Creek

  • New record of -22.3 C
  • Old record of -18.4 C set in 2014
  • Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

  • New record of -18.4 C
  • Old record of -13.7 C set in 2014
  • Records have been kept since 1993

The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Dec. 1:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

  • New record of -18.8
  • Old Record of -17.8 set in 1964
  • Records have been kept since 1928

Breton

  • New record of -21 C
  • Old record of -18 C set in 1990
  • Records have been kept since 1939

Highvale

  • New record of -21.8 C
  • Old record of -20 C set in 1980
  • Records have been kept since 1977

Red Earth Creek

  • New record of -21.3 C
  • Old record of -18 C set in 1994
  • Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

  • New record of -20.3 C
  • Old record of -15.4 C set in 2007
  • Records have been kept since 1993

NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST OVERNIGHT LOW

The following areas set a new overnight low temperature record on Dec. 1, 2022:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

  • New record of -32.1 C
  • Old record of -29 C set in 1980
  • Records have been kept since 1928

Breton

  • New record of -32.2 C
  • Old record of -28 C set in 1990
  • Records have been kept since 1939

Camrose

  • New record of -31.8 C
  • Old record of -30.5 C set in 1985
  • Records have been kept since 1921

Coronation

  • New record of -31 C
  • Old record of -30.4 C set in 1980
  • Record have been kept since 1912

Hendrickson Creek

  • New record of -39.7 C
  • Old record of -30.4 C set in 2007
  • Records have been kept since 1995

Highvale

  • New record of -30.1 C
  • Old record of -27 C set in 1985
  • Records have been kept since 1977

Lloydminster

  • New record of -29.9 C
  • Old record of -29.4 C set in 1961
  • Records have been kept since 1952

Red Earth Creek

  • New record of -33.2
  • Old record of -30.7 set in 2006
  • Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

  • New record of -29.7 C
  • Old record of -24.9 C set in 2014
  • Records have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

  • New record of -32.4 C
  • Old record of -30 C set in 1990
  • Records have been kept since 1966

The following areas will have set a overnight low temperature record for Dec. 2:

Milk River

  • New record of -28.3 C
  • Old record of -21.4 C, set in 1994
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

  • New record of -31.6 C
  • Old record of -27.3 C, set in 2007
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

  • New record of -34.3 C
  • Old record of -30.8 C, set in 2006
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Coronation

  • New record of -32.4 C
  • Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller

  • New record of -36.8 C
  • Old record of -31.0 C, set in 1985
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Highvale

  • New record of -32.2 C
  • Old record of -29.0 C, set in 1985
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

  • New record of -32.4 C
  • Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Pincher Creek

  • New record of -31.3 C
  • Old record of -30.6 C, set in 1950
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Banff Area

  • New record of -32.5 C
  • Old record of -31.7 C, set in 1919
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Lloydminster

  • New record of -31.4 C
  • Old record of -31.1 C set in 1961
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Rocky Mountain House

  • New record of -34.6 C
  • Old record of -33.9 C set in 1970
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest

  • New record of -31.6 C,
  • Old record of -31 C, set in 1985
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Breton

  • New record of -33.9 C
  • Old record of -26.7 C, set in 1975
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Hendrickson Creek

  • New record of -34.1 C
  • Old record of -32.5 C, set in 2007
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Nordegg

  • New record of -35.4 C
  • Old record of -34.4 C, set in 1970
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1915
