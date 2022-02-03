iHeartRadio

Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations

A school bus is seen in this file photo. (File Image)

Extreme cold weather has forced some Manitoba schools to close and others cancel their transportation.

Here is a list of current cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 3:

  •  Prairie Rose School Division - buses cancelled;
  •  Brandon School Division – rural buses cancelled;
  •  Division Scolaire Franco- Manitobaine – buses cancelled for Ecole régionale Notre-Dame, Gilbert-Rosset, Jours de Plaine, La Source, École Aurèle-Lemoine, École Saint-Lazare;
  •  Southwest Horizon School Division – schools closed;
  • Evergreen School Division – schools closed;
  • Rolling River School Division - schools closed.
