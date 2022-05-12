Extreme fire ban in Muskoka may dampen weekend plans

The marshmallows will remain in the coolers in cottage country this weekend.

Due to extremely dry conditions and multiple fire starts, Muskoka Fire Chiefs has issued a total fire ban for the Muskoka area as of 12:01 a.m. May 12.

Huntsville's Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja said the abrupt weather change in early May sent the system into high alert.

"It came all of a sudden. On the 5th of May, it was moderate and then wham – we got warmer temperatures, low humidity, and the winds came up," Vadlja said. "We were experiencing some pretty good fire starts, so we had to put the fire ban in place."

Vadlja said there were several hydro-line fires, as well as a few calls from people whose campfires got away from them.

At this time, there are no fires permitted in the Muskoka region, he said.

"No fires of any type are permitted. No fires are permitted for cooking or warmth, and no fireworks are allowed," Vadlja said.

The Fire Danger Rating for Muskoka is now set at extreme, he said, adding the public Burning Ban Board has been set to reflect the changes in conditions.

"Hopefully, we can ride this weather out and, with cooler temperatures, have some campfires soon," he said.