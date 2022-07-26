'Extreme heat' blamed for new round of curbside collection delays in Greater Victoria

The Capital Regional District is warning residents to expect another week of delays in curbside recycling collection.

The CRD says this week's disruptions are the result of higher-than-average temperatures.

The regional district says Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for recycling collection on the district's behalf, has advised that its services may be disrupted through to Friday "due to extreme heat."

"Emterra will attempt to recover materials on alternate days this week where possible," the CRD said in a notice on its website. "If your recycling is not collected by 9 p.m., please leave your materials at the curb.

Curbside collection was similarly disrupted last week, though no reason for the delays was given.

Similar disruptions were common throughout the region earlier this year as a result of a snowstorm and then a labour dispute at Emterra.

Anyone whose recycling is not picked up within 48 hours of their scheduled collection day is asked to send their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.