Extreme heat continues in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Feeling the heat? Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to continue in the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday for the areas of Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Windsor, Leamington, Essex County.

The extreme heat and humidity is expected to continue through Tuesday.

The agency says maximum day time temperatures from 31 to 35C are forecasted with humidex values near 40.

Residents can expect little relief from the heat come nightfall with overnight low temperatures expected to fall to only 21 to 24C.

Come Tuesday evening, Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms bringing an end to the heat and humidity.

The agency reminds residents extreme heat can affect everyone.

There are some ways beat the heat Monday as six public pools in Windsor have reopened, and the Tecumseh Leisure Pool welcomed back swimmers on Saturday.

Those looking to take a dip can book a timeslot online.

There is also the option to use one of the eight city splash pads or Sandpoint beach to cool off.

Chatham-Kent has also opened an “Out of the Heat Cooling Centre” at Hope Haven, 183 Wellington St. W., Chatham.

Anyone in need of a place to cool down can visit the centre between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the heat warning. Local volunteer organizations, ROCK Missions (519-354-0430 ext. 205) and/or NeighbourLink (519-352-5647) can provide free transportation to those in need.

The risks associated with extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Some side effects of heat illness to watch for include: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a list of ways to stay cool and avoid heat-related illness here.