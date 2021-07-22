Extreme heat continues to damage Sask. crops
Saskatchewan crops are “extremely stressed” due to a lack of rain and extreme heat throughout the province, according to this week’s crop report.
Roughly half of fall cereals, spring cereals, oilseeds and pulse crops are growing normally, and producers have been using underdeveloped crops as greenfeed.
The Redvers area received 77 millimetres of rainfall this week.
“Any rain received now will not help increase crop yield but it will help maintain yields through the heat,” the province said in the weekly crop report.
Cropland and topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 53 per cent very short.
Localized hail, winds, dry conditions, heat and grasshoppers caused the most damage to crops this week.
Saskatchewan Crop Insurance has doubled the low yield appraisal threshold. Between April 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2021, the maximum rebate will be tripled to $150,000.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.